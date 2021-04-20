Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,155 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of SMART Global worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in SMART Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in SMART Global by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in SMART Global by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in SMART Global by 287.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $55.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $57.69.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. SMART Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SGH. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays began coverage on SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.08.

In related news, EVP Kiwan Kim sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $536,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,263.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alan Marten sold 3,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $155,129.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,992 shares of company stock worth $1,442,692. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

