Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 39,836 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,836 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Scorpio Tankers worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STNG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on STNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $28.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -42.55%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

