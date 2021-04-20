Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 57,069 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,069 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of REV Group worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in REV Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in REV Group by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 11,515 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in REV Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 321.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:REVG opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.92 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64. REV Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on REVG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of REV Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

In other REV Group news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing purchased 16,750 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $301,165.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 948,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,062,930.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

