Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 8,146 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,146 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of WideOpenWest worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 716,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in WideOpenWest by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOW opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 1.60. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.68 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WOW shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

