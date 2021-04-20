Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 12,307 Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,307 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.14% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FRGI shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

FRGI opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13. The firm has a market cap of $350.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 2.16. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $18.52.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.30 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.