Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 62,531 Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,402,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,531 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.58% of VBI Vaccines worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,175,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,234,000 after acquiring an additional 948,860 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in VBI Vaccines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,098,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 55,556 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,635,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 635,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in VBI Vaccines by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 149,175 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 425,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 137,681 shares during the period. 52.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 8.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $670.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 2.14.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 36.69% and a negative net margin of 2,837.73%. Analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

VBI Vaccines Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

