Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 117,812 Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 117,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Li Auto by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 274.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Li Auto alerts:

NASDAQ LI opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. Li Auto Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $635.54 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.23.

Li Auto Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.