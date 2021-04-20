Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,218 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.91% of Oppenheimer worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 60.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 14.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Oppenheimer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 42.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OPY stock opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day moving average of $33.44. The stock has a market cap of $573.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $422.91 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 6.21%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

