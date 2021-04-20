Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,770,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503,851 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of AMC Entertainment worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,211,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,803 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 285.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 461,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 341,884 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,002,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 291,167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 124.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 242,612 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 307,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 217,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.48. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $20.36.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $534,740,177.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 36,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $490,587.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,659.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,172,784 shares of company stock worth $590,024,146 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

