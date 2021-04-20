Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,096 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.48% of Energy Recovery worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 100,752 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 44,741 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Energy Recovery in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERII stock opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.80.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 20.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ERII shares. Evercore ISI raised Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 949,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,145,461. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 28,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $514,732.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,876.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,024. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

