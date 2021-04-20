Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.56% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GHL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 521.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 159,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 134,106 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GHL shares. JMP Securities raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE GHL opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The company has a market cap of $374.63 million, a PE ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.11. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $19.37.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $140.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.70 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other news, President David Wyles sold 63,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $949,580.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,580.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Ferro purchased 4,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $61,538.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

