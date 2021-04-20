Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of ACM Research worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in ACM Research by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at $2,993,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 214,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,394,000 after buying an additional 97,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tracy Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fuping Chen sold 30,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,428 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,561. 46.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACMR opened at $75.10 on Tuesday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.77 and a 52 week high of $144.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.59. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 112.09 and a beta of 0.89.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ACM Research had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $45.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.90 million. Analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

ACM Research Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

