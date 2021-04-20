Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,353 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.91% of The Marcus worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Marcus in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Marcus stock opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. The Marcus Co. has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $24.71. The company has a market cap of $660.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.83.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.20 million. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. Research analysts anticipate that The Marcus Co. will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Marcus news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 12,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $211,554.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,941.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rolando B. Rodriguez sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $301,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,705.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,155 shares of company stock valued at $4,601,428. 28.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCS shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

