Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of AngioDynamics worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,272,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,161,000 after acquiring an additional 55,291 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,241,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after buying an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after buying an additional 14,468 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,557,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 343,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 212,252 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $83,755.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,421.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $120,445.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,690.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $912.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average is $17.03.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. On average, analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Monday, March 29th.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

