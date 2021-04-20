Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Invests $3.80 Million in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 61,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Kymera Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jared Gollob sold 7,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $440,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,824.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 15,267 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $498,009.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,595,821.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,441 shares of company stock worth $17,389,574 over the last 90 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

KYMR opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $91.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.47.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 611.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

