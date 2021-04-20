Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,706 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.66% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,172,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,460,000 after purchasing an additional 613,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,138,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,219,000 after buying an additional 250,438 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after buying an additional 235,266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after buying an additional 41,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter worth about $918,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.15. The firm has a market cap of $716.90 million, a P/E ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 0.84. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $39.57.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $160.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.40 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.17%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

