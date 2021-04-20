Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,941 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.66% of Chuy’s worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s in the third quarter valued at about $374,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $1,101,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,363,000 after acquiring an additional 112,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 50,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chuy's alerts:

In other news, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 10,000 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $420,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saed Mohseni sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $312,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,012.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,170,936 in the last ninety days. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHUY stock opened at $46.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $922.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.29 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.28. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $47.65.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

CHUY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Chuy’s from $37.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James downgraded Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.