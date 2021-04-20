Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 51,063 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,063 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jamf were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Jamf by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,440,000 after acquiring an additional 404,409 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 951,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after purchasing an additional 451,081 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Jamf by 596.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 139,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 119,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Jamf during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JAMF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of JAMF opened at $36.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average is $34.84.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.57 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Dean Hager sold 115,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $3,902,424.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,493.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samuel Gfall Johnson sold 56,376 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $1,906,072.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,297.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 498,630 shares of company stock valued at $17,479,255 in the last quarter.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

