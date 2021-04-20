Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) by 107.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,837 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORIC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 522,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,680,000 after acquiring an additional 197,720 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 488,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,527,000 after acquiring an additional 175,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,100,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,245,000 after acquiring an additional 203,159 shares during the last quarter. 73.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 7,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $203,104.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 58,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $1,934,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,829 shares of company stock worth $9,102,446 over the last ninety days.

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $40.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average of $29.53.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.38). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

ORIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

