Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 40,327 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40,327 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of Ducommun worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth about $596,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Ducommun by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 44,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ducommun by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 42,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCO stock opened at $60.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $721.22 million, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.77. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $65.40.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.09 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

