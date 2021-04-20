Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Position Decreased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $9,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,475,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $3,837,000. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $2,738,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHTR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $687.13.

Charter Communications stock opened at $644.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $624.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $630.60. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $485.01 and a 12 month high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

