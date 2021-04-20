Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given New $730.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $770.00 to $730.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.28% from the company’s previous close.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.39.

Charter Communications stock opened at $644.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $624.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $630.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $485.01 and a 1-year high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 71,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,899,000 after acquiring an additional 33,245 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 86.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at $146,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

