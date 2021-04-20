Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Lowered to $730.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $770.00 to $730.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CHTR. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 price target (down previously from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $685.39.

Charter Communications stock opened at $644.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $485.01 and a fifty-two week high of $681.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $624.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $630.60.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

