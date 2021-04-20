ChartEx (CHART) Trading 24% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $63,319.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0529 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ChartEx has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00061650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.53 or 0.00272301 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004395 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00025878 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $546.71 or 0.00963361 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.42 or 0.00652726 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,482.89 or 0.99529145 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

