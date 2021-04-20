Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.12

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.12 and traded as high as C$12.21. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$12.15, with a volume of 189,642 shares.

CSH.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.26. The firm has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 173.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 871.43%.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

