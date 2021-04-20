Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.38 Million

Analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will post $32.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.40 million. Chatham Lodging Trust reported sales of $60.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $208.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $192.62 million to $227.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $276.22 million, with estimates ranging from $243.74 million to $324.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.38. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,427,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,213,000 after acquiring an additional 259,986 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 30.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after acquiring an additional 241,158 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,558,000. Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 719,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 64,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 569,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 386,241 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLDT opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

