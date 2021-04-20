Chemed (CHE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Chemed to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $481.81 on Tuesday. Chemed has a 52-week low of $403.86 and a 52-week high of $560.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.75%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

