Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.47

Shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.47 and traded as high as $43.40. Chemung Financial shares last traded at $43.05, with a volume of 12,762 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $200.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.06.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $22.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.21 million. Analysts forecast that Chemung Financial Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director David M. Buicko purchased 893 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $30,138.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHMG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chemung Financial by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 17,430 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 19,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Chemung Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 35.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemung Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.