Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $121.16

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $121.16 and last traded at $120.68, with a volume of 45062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.22.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $137.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.09%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 8,250 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $948,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,331,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 61,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 21,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,397,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,259 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

