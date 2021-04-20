Chewy (CHWY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/19/2021 – Chewy is now covered by analysts at Cfra. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Chewy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Chewy is now covered by analysts at Cfra. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Chewy is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Chewy had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Chewy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $83.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/31/2021 – Chewy had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Chewy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $121.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Chewy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chewy Inc. operates as an online pet retailer. The Company offers pet products which include dry and wet food, toys, mats, biscuits, vitamins and supplements. Chewy Inc. is based in Dania Beach, United States. “

3/15/2021 – Chewy is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Chewy is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Chewy is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CHWY stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,009,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,285. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.07 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.47.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $993,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,240,680 shares of company stock worth $509,718,438. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chewy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

