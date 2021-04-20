CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,839 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.8% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,330,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,844,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 95,986 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,755 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.41.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $258.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.95. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $166.11 and a 1 year high of $261.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

