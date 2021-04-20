Chimpion (BNANA) One Day Volume Tops $662,574.00

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 20th. During the last seven days, Chimpion has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. Chimpion has a market cap of $129.99 million and $662,574.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chimpion coin can currently be purchased for about $4.10 or 0.00007361 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00067823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00090856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $361.59 or 0.00649652 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00043964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

BNANA is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

