China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of China Biologic Products worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Biologic Products in the 3rd quarter worth $510,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Biologic Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in China Biologic Products by 23.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 16.2% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 464,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,583,000 after buying an additional 64,558 shares during the period. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ CBPO opened at $118.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.47. China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $99.74 and a one year high of $120.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.32.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. China Biologic Products had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 8.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

