China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Sets New 1-Year High at $120.05

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $120.05 and last traded at $119.99, with a volume of 23101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Biologic Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.32.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. China Biologic Products had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 8.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBPO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 75.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products during the third quarter valued at about $510,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products during the third quarter valued at about $313,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 23.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 16.2% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 464,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,583,000 after purchasing an additional 64,558 shares in the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Biologic Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBPO)

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

