China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.32

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.32 and traded as high as $23.15. China Eastern Airlines shares last traded at $23.02, with a volume of 19,806 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Eastern Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.49.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter worth $564,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 34,809.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services.

