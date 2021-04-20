China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.39

Shares of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.39 and traded as high as $36.90. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $36.35, with a volume of 13,740 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZNH shares. HSBC raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in China Southern Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $987,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Southern Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.