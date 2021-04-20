Christie Group (LON:CTG) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Christie Group (LON:CTG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of CTG opened at GBX 102.88 ($1.34) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 110.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 93.08. Christie Group has a 12-month low of GBX 54 ($0.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 122 ($1.59). The firm has a market cap of £27.29 million and a PE ratio of -17.37.

About Christie Group

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional business services for hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, retail, and education sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

