Christie Group (LON:CTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Christie Group (LON:CTG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of LON CTG opened at GBX 102.88 ($1.34) on Monday. Christie Group has a 1-year low of GBX 54 ($0.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 122 ($1.59). The company has a market capitalization of £27.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 110.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.08.
Christie Group Company Profile
Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?
Receive News & Ratings for Christie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.