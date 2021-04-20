Christie Group (LON:CTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Christie Group (LON:CTG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON CTG opened at GBX 102.88 ($1.34) on Monday. Christie Group has a 1-year low of GBX 54 ($0.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 122 ($1.59). The company has a market capitalization of £27.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 110.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.08.

Christie Group Company Profile

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional business services for hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, retail, and education sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

