Chromia (CHR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $120.90 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a total market cap of $120.90 million and $77.59 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00067753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00021217 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00094145 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $355.90 or 0.00643104 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00049125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

CHR is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

