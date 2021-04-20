Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,404 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Chubb were worth $26,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.1% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $794,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 3.7% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 373,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,935,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 7.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at $16,822,061.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $161.71 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $93.10 and a one year high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.21 and its 200 day moving average is $151.53. The firm has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

