Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.28% of Churchill Downs worth $24,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 290.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,191,000 after buying an additional 15,172 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHDN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $214.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.83. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.52 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. On average, analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

