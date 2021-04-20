Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Stock Rating Lowered by Stephens

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHUY. Wedbush lifted their price target on Chuy’s from $37.50 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $46.77 on Tuesday. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65. The firm has a market cap of $922.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.29 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.28.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Chuy’s news, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $420,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,648.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 48,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $2,085,867.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,904.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,105 shares of company stock worth $3,170,936 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 291.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Chuy’s by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

