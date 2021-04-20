CIBC Raises Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$48.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.37% from the stock’s previous close.

BLX has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boralex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.69.

TSE BLX traded up C$1.16 on Tuesday, hitting C$41.97. The stock had a trading volume of 265,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,804. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$25.95 and a 52-week high of C$56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$40.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.36.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$193.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$194.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boralex news, Director Yves Rheault sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.50, for a total value of C$29,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$36,105.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

