CIBC Raises Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$58.00

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$47.00 to C$58.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.61% from the company’s current price.

EMA has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Emera to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Emera in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Emera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$60.11.

Get Emera alerts:

Shares of Emera stock traded up C$0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$57.65. 496,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.80, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$54.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$54.05. Emera has a twelve month low of C$49.66 and a twelve month high of C$58.15. The company has a market cap of C$14.60 billion and a PE ratio of 15.24.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emera will post 3.1300002 earnings per share for the current year.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.