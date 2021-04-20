CIBC Trims Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Target Price to C$22.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at CIBC from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GEI. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, CSFB set a C$24.00 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gibson Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.75.

Shares of TSE GEI traded down C$0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$20.99. 104,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,746. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$17.60 and a 1 year high of C$25.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$22.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.19.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

