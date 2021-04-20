Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on XEC. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.37.

NYSE XEC opened at $62.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $426,346.59. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 55.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 35,389 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 51.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 91,113 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the third quarter valued at about $401,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

