Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) traded down 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.29 and last traded at $20.31. 51,842 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,814,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.06.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNK shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. MKM Partners cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.25.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.57). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $299,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,128,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1,456.4% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 7,212,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749,100 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 10,427.2% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,030,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,778,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

