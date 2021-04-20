Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,909 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,664,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274,151 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,026,921,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,947,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,742,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,924 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276,836 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,721,142,000 after buying an additional 3,778,044 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.72. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $53.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

