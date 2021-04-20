Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Increased by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,060 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.7% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.02. The stock had a trading volume of 249,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,766,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.72. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.