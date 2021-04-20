Citadel (CTL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.00

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Citadel has a market cap of $117,610.55 and $6.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Citadel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Citadel has traded 39.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Citadel alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000105 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 50% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel Coin Profile

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Buying and Selling Citadel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Citadel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Citadel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.